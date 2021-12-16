As Pastor Trimelda McDaniels prepared gifts for families needing a helping hand this holiday season, she recalled the experiences of those in need that made her efforts worthwhile.
One family last year lost their home a week before Christmas. The mother told McDaniels her children were in tears because they were afraid Santa couldn’t find them if they didn’t have a home.
It’s just one memory from 26 years of collecting gifts for those in need during the holidays.
Recovery Churches of America is accepting toys for its annual toy drive until Christmas Eve. The program focuses on families living in trailer parks in and around Idaho Falls, many of whom live on tight budgets and may have to curtail their holiday plans in order to make ends meet, according to McDaniels.
Many of those families include members who are considered at risk, McDaniels said, such as those suffering from mental illness or drug addiction, or those recovering from abuse. The majority, she added, are blue-collar workers who work full time but have had to seek help. She said they often make enough money to not be eligible for government assistance programs, but not enough to comfortably afford a tree and gifts every year.
“People with that background have a hard time getting back into society,” McDaniels said.
The toy drive has worked every year to spread gifts each year to those families with a focus on those living in trailer parks. McDaniels said the program worked in four parks, but is hoping to reach five this year.
So far the program has received 35 gift donations, far short of its goal of 250. McDaniels noted, however, that in previous years the program saw a flood of donations in the days leading up to Christmas Eve, with the majority of donations coming in on the last day.
Those wishing to make donations can drop gifts off at Red Clover Herbs at 1655 North Woodruff Ave. between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Gifts can be wrapped or unwrapped, and should be appropriate for children between infancy and 14 years old.