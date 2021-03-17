The American Red Cross of Greater Idaho announced Monday that it has two new vehicles to assist its humanitarian efforts.
The new vehicles, an emergency response vehicle and a Dodge Grand Caravan for transporting blood, will be based in Idaho Falls, according to a news release from the organization.
According to the release, the emergency response vehicle will be used to respond to disasters such as wildfires or flooding. The vehicle can be used to deliver supplies in areas that have been cut off by natural disasters.
“This new vehicle will deliver the supplies and comfort families need at a time when they are most vulnerable,” Scott Davis, Red Cross disaster program manager in eastern Idaho, said in the release. “It has features like Wi-Fi, large feeder windows and external lighting that will help our teams better serve their communities during difficult times.”
The other vehicle will be used for the Red Cross' blood drives, to transport blood donated to the Red Cross lab in Boise.
Funds for the vehicles were raised during the 2020 Red Cross Real Heroes event hosted by Melaleuca.
Melaleuca, which has worked with the Red Cross previously to provide disaster relief supplies and funding, also made a donation to the Red Cross to help fund the vehicles.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, There will not be a 2021 Red Cross Real Heroes event. The news release included thanks for other organizations that donated funds for the vehicles, including Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Bingham Memorial Hospital, Battelle Energy Alliance – Idaho National Laboratory and Fluor.