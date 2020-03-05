The Red Cross held its annual Real Heroes award luncheon on Thursday at the Melaleuca Headquarters. The awards were intended to honor those who have behaved heroically in the last year throughout eastern Idaho.
Before awards were handed out, emcee Nate Eaton of East Idaho News spoke, about the Hansen family, nine members of which a plane crash in November. Brothers Jim and Kirk Hansen were the founders of Kyani Inc., a company that was the title sponsor of the Real Heroes awards three years ago.
"On a day in which we gather to honor the heroes among us, let's take time to remember this philanthropic family and their lasting legacy of compassion and kindness," Eaton said, before asking the audience to join him in a moment of silence for the Hansens.
The first award given out was a special Spirit of the Red Cross award which was given to Alturas International Academy, whose students raised $4,100 for Hurricane Dorian relief.
The first Real Heroes award went to Dr. Nicholas Pearson and Enid Jacobson who saved 2-year-old Avery Ballard by giving her CPR after she fell in a pool and stopped breathing at Rexburg Rapids.
The second award went to Pocatello police officer Tyler Anderson and emergency dispatcher Diana Rich who saved man's life with a defibrillator after he had a heart attack.
Next up was Dave Wright and Richard Jensen who saved a dog trapped on a cliff. The dog, appropriately named Clifford, came to the luncheon to support his rescuers.
Lauren Terry, a Girl Scout who saved her 5-year-old niece from choking, received the next award. She had just learned the Heimlich maneuver in Girl Scouts the night before.
The fifth Real Heroes award went to Donna Howard, a Red Cross blood drive organizer famous for being able to convince just about anyone in the St. Anthony area to donate blood.
Jacob Thornquest received the next award for rescuing a man and his dog from drowning after their kayak capsized too close to Shoshone Falls.
The final award went to Craig Laten, police officer Austin Wells and police sergeant Sjuni Bunderson of the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department and Rock Creek firefighters Gary Sabin and Tim Daniels. All had assisted in helping a Pocatello woman who went into cardiac arrest and crashed her vehicle while driving a vehicle in which her daughter and two granddaughters were passengers.
"If we all come away from this event today inspired to serve others, to register for a Red Cross first aid or CPR class or sign up to be a blood donor that would be a pretty awesome outcome," Eaton said.