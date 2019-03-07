The American Red Cross honored more than a dozen eastern Idaho residents for their heroic acts at the fifth annual East Idaho Real Heroes Awards luncheon Thursday. The regional branch of the organization gave out 11 awards to emergency responders, quick-thinking bystanders and other locals who went above and beyond to save people in need around them.
"We get those who make it their profession to save others and those who answered the call on their own when the situation arose," said Matt Ochsner, Red Cross regional spokesman for Idaho and Montana.
More than 150 people attended the event at the Waterfront at the Snake River Landing to applaud the recipients and raise money for two Red Cross of Idaho Programs, Sound the Alarm and the Home Fire Campaign.
The 11 categories honored by the event were:
Fire Safety Hero — Pocatello Fire Department Capt. Andy Moldenhauer, who drove a former firefighter to Salt Lake City to help him get treatment for his PTSD.
Law Enforcement Hero — Bingham County Sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Howell, who was shot on-duty while responding to a standoff in September. Three days later, Howell was released from the hospital and he recently returned to work with the sheriff's office.
Medical Hero — Tom Stickley, a physical therapist at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, who helped save a man who suffered a heart attack outside an Idaho Falls gym in October by helping other bystanders care for his head wound and performing CPR on the victim until he could be taken to the hospital.
Search and Rescue Hero — First responders from the Idaho Falls Fire Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office who rescued a man pinned under his pickup truck in a remote part of Bonneville County. The crew worked for two hours to save the man from under the precariously perched vehicle and eventually removed him with only minor injuries.
Animal Rescue Hero — In July, Tia Vargas found an injured English Spaniel, named Boomer, while hiking in the woods near Driggs and carried the 50-pound dog for six miles to bring it to safety.
Workplace Hero — Joseph Shaw and Joshua Hart, two employees in the Ammon Public Works Department, who crawled into a car which was partially submerged in a canal to rescue the man trapped inside.
Water Safety Hero — Marcos Gil, a 17-year-old boy from Arimo who was honored posthumously for sacrificing himself to save his girlfriend from drowning in the Portneuf River.
Blood Donor Hero — Kelley Hart, an Idaho Falls resident who has donated blood to the Red Cross for more than 30 years.
Every Day Citizen Hero — Mike Coonce of Twin Falls spotted a 4-year-old boy as he darted through traffic on a busy 60-mile-an-hour road. Coonce picked up the boy from a spot along the road in his truck and flagged down a deputy to return the child to his family.
Spirit of the Red Cross — Sleep in Heavenly Peace founder Luke Mickelson was honored for his nonprofit, which has provided thousands of bunkbeds for children in need since being founded in a church basement in Twin Falls in 2012. Mickelson was also named one of CNN's Heroes of 2018 because of his charity.
Red Cross Corporate Partner — Melaleuca was honored for the disaster relief it provided in the aftermath of Hurricanes Florence, Harvey and Maria. The longtime Red Cross relief partner flew an executive jet stocked with 18 generators and 2,000 pounds of beef jerky to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.