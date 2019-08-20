The Idaho Falls Zoo's newborn red panda will be headed to his new home in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday.
People in Idaho Falls who still want to see Marvin, who was born June 29, can go to the zoo's Primate Center at 11:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. through Thursday to watch him being fed. On Friday, he will head east on a private jet accompanied by animal care staff from Idaho Falls and from Zoo Knoxville.
Marvin was one of two twins. The other cub died shortly after birth and Delilah, a 6-year-old female and first-time mom, abandoned Marvin at five days old, meaning he needs to be hand-raised to survive. Red pandas are endangered, with each new cub important to the future survival of the species, and "Zoo Knoxville is the recognized expert in red panda husbandry," according to an Idaho Falls Zoo news release.
"Their extensive experience, highly qualified staff, and facilities have led to them demonstrating a high success rate raising healthy and well-adjusted red panda cubs in the peer group rearing program," the release said.
The Idaho Falls Zoo is part of the red panda Species Survival Plan, a breeding program run between zoos to manage threatened or endangered animals they have, and part of that is working with zoos that have single red panda cubs to form peer groups where several cubs can be raised together.
“We, of course, want to give this little cub the best chance possible for a healthy future, and that means ensuring he’s raised with other cubs of his species," Zoo Director David Pennock said in the release.
Red pandas are solitary as adults except during the mating season, but red panda cubs should be raised with other cubs for proper social development, the zoo said.
Marvin and his twin were the first red pandas ever born at the Idaho Falls Zoo, but he is not the only red panda cub in Idaho right now. Two as-yet-unnamed red panda cubs, one boy and one girl, were born at Zoo Boise on June 19.