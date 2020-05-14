The Salmon-Challis National Forest helicopter rappeller training, one of a handful of such facilities across the nation, will begin its training next week with reduced numbers due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Salmon-Challis facilities train new and veteran firefighters in the skill of rappelling out of a hovering helicopter as a way of quickly inserting people on a wildfire event – similar to the way the military drops fighters into battle situations. The facility is one of 12 across the nation that trains helicopter rappellers.
“We are taking steps to minimize all risk of exposure in order to keep our wildland firefighters and our communities safe,” said Salmon-Challis National Forest supervisor Chuck Mark. “Rappellers provide a vital service as wildland firefighters trained and prepared to operate in aerial operations, and as aerially delivered firefighters.”
Although numbers fluctuate some each year, Forest Service spokesman Amy Baumer said less than half of the usual size group will be showing up this season.
“In 2019 there were 95 veterans, 8 spotters, and 70 rookies at the training,” Baumer said via phone text.
This year, 23 veteran rappellers and 39 rookies will be showing up.
“Reducing numbers was a mitigation measure for COVID-19 for 2020,” she said.
Besides reducing the number of trainees, firefighters will be screened for COVID-19 prior to traveling and training will follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health guidelines.
Training begins Tuesday for veteran rappellers and 15 support staff and three helicopters with flight crews.
Training starts Thursday for 23 rappel spotters who qualify to deploy rappellers and cargo safely.
May 27 through June 7, 39 rookie rappellers, 15 support staff and helicopters and crew will be trained.
“The Salmon-Challis National Forest hosts new firefighters from across the country every year for this intensive, performance-based training,” the Forest said in a news release. “The USDA Forest Service National Helicopter Rappel Program’s primary mission is initial attack. Rappel crews may be utilized for large fire support, all hazard incident operations, and resource management objectives.”