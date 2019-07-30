The Regal Edwards Grand Teton 14 in Ammon is one of 200 locations across the country that will be part of the Regal Unlimited movie subscription plan recently announced by the theater chain.
For $18 per month, subscribers will be able to see an unlimited number of regular movies at that theater, the only Regal location in eastern Idaho, or any of the other theaters that are part of that tier. The subscription plan has no blackout dates or limited times and allows tickets to be purchased immediately, although online purchases will have an extra 50 cent convenience fee.
Signing up for the program has to be done through the Regal app. Members will also receive a 10 percent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks at the theater and be automatically signed up for the Regal Crown Club rewards program.
The plan does include surcharges for certain formats, including 3-D and IMAX showings, as well as some screenings for double features and one-off fan screenings. Fathom Events and live showings of events other than movies will not be covered by the program.
Idaho Falls resident Kenny Cortinas used to visit the Regal theater a lot when he wrote film reviews for an online movie magazine in his free time. Over the last few years, though, ticket costs have kept him from taking his two kids to that theater except for movies that weren't playing anywhere else in the area.
"For the price of me and one of my kids going there, I could get all three of us in at the Center Twin theater," Cortinas said.
Online tickets at the Regal Edwards Grand Teton range from $8 to $11, meaning that it would take three trips to the theater each month for Regal Unlimited members to save money. Cortinas agreed the price was a good deal but was unsure if he wanted to feel "obligated" to choose against the Royal Theaters locations.
Regal's subscription program follows in the wake of similar plans coming out from other chains such as AMC Theaters and the struggle of third-party ticket companies such as MoviePass.
Five of the six Regal Theater locations in Idaho will be included in the basic Unlimited tier. Coeur d'Alene's theater will be included under Regal Unlimited Plus, which costs $21 per month but includes double the number of locations nationwide.