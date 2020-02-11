The Lincoln Day Dinner is at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Melaleuca Event Center, 4609 South 65th West. Preceding the dinner and program is a social hour starting at 6 p.m.
In attendance is Gov. Little, U.S. Sens. Risch and Crapo, Idaho Sen. Hill, the sheriffs of the counties in Region 7 and sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. The program will focus on law enforcement issues and a tribute to former President Lincoln.
Tickets may be purchased in advance from Republication county chairs for $35. Tickets at the door are $40. Visit idgop.org/local-gop or call Ann Rydalch at 208-221-6002.