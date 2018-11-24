It's easy to find an excuse to ride your fat bike or give the sport a test drive with several events planned in the region scheduled for Global Fat Bike Day on Dec. 1.
Festivities kick off at 10 a.m. at the Jones House at Harriman State Park. CBI Bikes will have demo bikes on hand. Depending on the weather, the park will have trails groomed for riding. There will be warm drinks available at the Jones House.
Fitzgerald’s Bicycles is hosting an event at Teton Springs Resort starting at 11 a.m. The Victor Bike Shop will have demo fat bikes on hand to ride two single track lap courses. Families are encouraged to participate. Group rides will be offered. The event also includes a special dinner deal at the Headwaters Grill.
Grand Targhee Resort will be offering free demo bike rentals from Teton Mountain Outfitters at the resort or Habitat High Altitude Provisions in Driggs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The resort offers 7.4 miles of groomed singletrack trails for fat biking. A trail ticket is required and can be purchased at the resort Activity Center for $10.
If you’re over in the Ketchum/Sun Valley area that day, the Fat Bike Advocacy Group is planning a group ride at 2 p.m. leaving the Ketchum Town Square to the White Clouds trail then to the Adams Gulch trails. Rental bikes are available from Backwoods and Formula Sports.