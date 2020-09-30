October marks a transition time for campgrounds and lodges in the region’s national parks and national forest campgrounds. Many sites are closing or have reduced services starting in October.
For Yellowstone National Park, some campgrounds have already closed. One exception is Madison Campground due to close Oct. 18. Most lodges in Yellowstone close after this coming weekend, with a few remaining open mid-month or slightly later. Shops, cafeterias and other facilities will generally close after this weekend, with the exception of Mammoth Hot Springs, which closes up later in the month. For specifics on closing times, go to nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/hours.htm.
Limited camping options are available in Grand Teton National Park starting this weekend, with most sites either closed or closing in the next few weeks. All campgrounds will be closed after Oct. 18. The park reports that campgrounds continue to fill up each day and surrounding Forest Service campgrounds are also filling up.
“Visitors should come prepared with a plan for finding a campsite and have alternate plans if campsites are not available,” the park said in a news release.
Trails, roads and pathways remain open in both Yellowstone and Grand Teton and “fall is a great time to explore Grand Teton National Park,” the park said.
Backcountry camping is available year-round in the park with a permit. Permits can be obtained at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose, Wyo. The Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center closes at the end of Oct. 31, and permits can be obtained online. Go to nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/back.htm for information.
Henrys Lake State Park campground is scheduled to close after the second Saturday in October. The docks are taken out the day before closing.
Massacre Rocks State Park campground is open year-round.
The houses, shelters and yurts at Harriman State Park have various seasons for availability. Go to parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/harriman for more information.
The Lava Flow Campground at Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve closes when the Loop Road closes in late November. Contact the park for specifics.
Campgrounds across the Caribou-Targhee National Forest have begun closing with several in the Island Park area already closed. Some sites remain open without water or garbage services. Bring your own water and pack out your trash. To get specifics on the 50 campgrounds in the Caribou-Targhee, go to fs.usda.gov/activity/ctnf/recreation/camping-cabins/?recid=53653&actid=29.
The more than 50 campgrounds in the Salmon-Challis National Forest are often remain open but run the gamut of services offered. To learn more, go to fs.usda.gov/activity/scnf/recreation/camping-cabins/?recid=76008&actid=29.