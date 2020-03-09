The National Geographic Society has canceled the regional finals for its GeoBee and GeoChallenge programs in all states due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Brigham Young University-Idaho professor and state GeoBee coordinator Michael Madsen said that he and other state coordinators received an email from National Geographic Society late Friday announcing the decision to cancel the competitions, which had been scheduled for March 27.
"We are doing this out of an abundance of caution regarding COVID-19, and in order to prioritize the health and safety of everyone who attends our events," the message to state coordinators said.
There were 80 Idaho students between fourth and eighth grade who had qualified for the state GeoBee this year, including five from Idaho Falls, three from Rexburg and two from Blackfoot. BYU-Idaho was scheduled to host the state event as well as the regional final for the GeoChallenge, which would include students more than 100 students from Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.
The National Geographic Society said in its email that it planned to hold a monitored online test on March 27 to determine the winners from each state. A national meeting to discuss how the states will go forward with the competition was scheduled for state coordinators on Monday afternoon.
"Of course a lot of parents and teachers have questions about what's next. Those are getting worked out right now, but unfortunately, it looks like we won't have a state event in Rexburg," Madsen said.
The GeoBee National Championship, scheduled for May 18-21 in Washington, D.C., has not been canceled.