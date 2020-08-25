With fire danger rated at “very high” throughout eastern Idaho’s public lands, and increased incidents of people abandoning burning campfires, regional fire officials are issuing “Stage One” fire restrictions.
The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center said restrictions will go into effect Friday. The agency said the restrictions were prompted by the threat of wildfires and the "occurrence of several abandoned and escaped campfires in eastern Idaho in recent weeks.”
So far this summer, firefighters have extinguished more than 60 unattended or abandoned campfires, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest said in a news release.
“This week firefighters responded to two small fires caused by abandoned campfires; one in the Jedediah Smith Wilderness, in an area where campfires are prohibited, and another just north of Kilgore,” the Forest Service said.
Stage One restrictions prohibit the building of campfires except in fire structures at designated campgrounds or day-use picnic areas. Smoking is also restricted to inside vehicles, buildings or designated recreation sites.
Besides public lands, the restrictions also apply to privately owned forested lands in eastern Idaho counties.
“Fire managers are asking the public to be extra cautious when spending time outdoors,” the agency said. “As a reminder, fireworks, exploding targets, and incendiary, steel and tracer ammunition are prohibited on public lands.”