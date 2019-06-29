With the recent presence of nesting common loons in the region, the Forest Service issued a reminder that certain regional lakes and trails are closed to human entry to help the rare birds get a head start with their families.
The seasonal closures issued by the Ashton-Island Park Ranger District will continue through July 15 to help the loons successfully nest. The birds are easily disturbed by the presence of people.
“We definitely considered the recreational impacts these seasonal restrictions will have on some of our anglers, hikers and other forest users,” said Liz Davy, Ashton-Island Park District Ranger. “We feel like we’ve balanced our need to help conserve a genetically viable species with the public’s need to recreate on their public lands.”
Common loons are estimated at 15 to 20 breeding pairs in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem over a relatively small area near the southwest corner of Yellowstone National Park. The next nearest breeding loons are in northwestern Montana 200 miles away.
Sarah Wheeler, Forest Service public affairs officer, said the closures have been in place since May 1, but the loons have only recently started nesting.
“The sites were physically posted, but we weren’t seeing use until lately,” she said.
The seasonal closures affect the following lakes: Bergman Reservoir, Fish Lake, Indian Lake, Loon Lake and Moose Lake. The Fish Lake nesting site failed and was reopened to human entry on Thursday.
The other four sites are so far meeting with success. The Bergman and Moose Lake breeding pair has hatched two chicks and the Indian Lake pair has one chick and a Loon Lake breeding pair remains on the nest, according to a Forest Service news release.
“These are incredible results, and we feel further point to the closures being a success,” said Vincent Spagnuolo, a wildlife biologist and loon researcher.
Davy said the nests are monitored with trail cameras and researchers in remote locations using scopes to avoid disturbing the birds.
“The birds are very sensitive to human disturbance and that’s how we believe the nests have failed in the past,” Davy said. “(People) don’t know that the loons are there. Going fishing or canoeing on the lake or riding an ATV close to the nest disturbs the loons. They get off the nest and if they’re off for a certain amount of time the nest fails.”