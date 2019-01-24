The regional publisher of several local newspapers, including the Post Register, will discuss how local journalism can lead the way in the fight against fake news during a lunchtime presentation today.
Travis Quast, president and regional publisher with the Adams Publishing Group, will speak at the City Club of Idaho Falls meeting at 12:30 p.m. at the Bennion Student Union multipurpose room, 1784 Science Center Drive. Gallery tickets are $5.
The presentation is slated for 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. with a question-and-answer period from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
“There’s a shifting of how people look at and consume news and a lot of people are taking what they read on social media as their news source and not understanding where it’s coming from,” Quast said. “I’ll talk a lot about our particular situation with local media companies. We have a local relationship. It’s all about that level of trust and credibility that we have because we are part of these communities.”
Quast said information presented on social media can come from people hiding behind an assumed name and “it doesn’t always lend itself to the most accurate reporting.”
The program is supported in part by a grant from the Idaho Humanities Council, a state-based program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Quast oversees the publishing of the Post Register, Idaho State Journal (Pocatello), Rexburg Standard Journal, Logan (Utah) Herald Journal, The Challis Messenger, Jefferson Star, Teton Valley News, Preston Citizen and Tremonton Leader.
“It’s a different world today than we’ve experienced in the past because of what’s happening on the political side of things and the shifting in our beliefs, to only wanting to look at things that align with our thinking,” Quast said. “We’ve really lost the art of having a conversation and be able to be tolerant of someone else’s opinion. We’re going to dive into what that means for journalism today and what it means for our society and what we’re doing as a local company to help facilitate those conversations in our market.”