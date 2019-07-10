The application window is open for a free summer camp in Idaho Falls for students passionate about information technology.
Melaleuca will host the five-day Information Technology Boot Camp at its Idaho Falls headquarters beginning on July 29. The program, which is going into its fourth year, has space for 25 high school students from eastern Idaho who have an interest in programming and may have some experience.
Students will be split into two classes based on their experience with the technology. Beginning students will learn the basics of programming languages while they work to develop their own app that could go directly into the Apple or Android store. More advanced students will work as a team to create a website application that Melaleuca could actually use later this year to help with convention planning.
“We want more of Idaho’s students to be thoroughly prepared for these opportunities," Melaleuca's Chief Information Officer Todd Sorenson said, "and we believe that strengthening their foundation in computer science will serve them in securing rewarding careers.”
Members of the IT department from Melaleuca also will drop by during the week to help teach the students and talk to them about the opportunities to work as a programmer in eastern Idaho.
The summer program will be led for the fourth year in a row by Rex Barzee, chairman of the computer information technology department at Brigham Young University-Idaho. He said that many of the students who attended the beginning class developed an interest in the field after making their first app and have come back to the advanced class later.
"I always like seeing the lights come on in student's eyes when they first understand a concept or start getting into the work," Barzee said.
Interested students will be selected based on previous experience with computers, interest in the field and their school GPA. Applications must be submitted to ITBootCamp@Melaleuca.com by Monday.