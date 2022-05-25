Jared Fuhriman, the longtime Idaho Falls police officer and former two-term mayor who died Sunday at age 60 after a long battle with Alzheimer's, is being honored this week by the city flying flags at half-mast.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, at the Idaho Falls 28th Ward located on 2025 Jennie Lee Drive. The Fuhriman family will visit with friends from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Brickyard Event Center on 1025 S. Ammon Road and Friday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral.
Fuhriman who spent nearly 20 years with the Idaho Falls Police Department before being elected mayor is remembered fondly for many of his good works through his church and in city government. But his legacy also is a complicated one.
As mayor, one achievement Fuhriman is remembered for was casting the deciding vote, to break a 3-3 tie, on the city’s 2013 nondiscrimination ordinance, which bans discrimination in the areas of housing and employment based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
The issue drew passionate input, both for and against, and Fuhriman's vote, which came nearly two years after it was revealed he'd been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment, was poignant. Before casting his vote, Fuhriman paused and had to ask the City Council what they were discussing before reorienting himself and breaking the tie. At the time, Idaho Falls became just the sixth city in the state to pass an ordinance along those lines.
Another of Fuhriman's achievements city government achievements also lives on to this day. He started the Mayor’s Scholarship Fund in 2006, which has awarded more than $422,000 to students in grades 8-12 to help them pursue a post-secondary education.
Fuhriman's longtime friend Craig Lords, a former municipal services director for the city of Idaho Falls, said Fuhriman was a pleasure to work for because of how much love he showed for the city.
“I think we lost a real jewel,” Lords said. “As a mayor, he was dedicated and had the courage to do the right thing.”
Lords said he also appreciated Fuhriman’s demeanor as mayor seeking input from all parties whenever he needed to make a decision. He said Fuhriman always dealt with honesty and tried to do his best for the city.
After Fuhriman stepped down as mayor, he and his wife Karen dedicated themselves to volunteer and speaking events to raise awareness and support for Alzheimer's patients.
The Post Register reported in 2016 that Fuhriman would often visit Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and the Adventure Center to talk with patients or race them in a wheelchair to keep a positive outlook on his life.
Gov. Brad Little extended the authorization for the city to raise its flags at half-mast through the week, the city announced Tuesday.
"Mayor Fuhriman loved Idaho Falls and worked throughout his life to help serve others and to make our city what it is today," Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in a city news release. "He had a way of making everyone around him feel good with his friendly and reassuring demeanor. He exemplified what he referred as 'The Spirit of Idaho Falls,' where neighbors serve neighbors."
However, Fuhriman also leaves behind a record complicated by his police investigative work on two of the most high-profile criminal cases in recent Idaho Falls history.
Fuhriman was one of the lead investigators of Christopher Tapp’s wrongful murder conviction in 1998. Fuhriman was largely responsible for coercing a false confession from Tapp.
A key piece of evidence in convicting Tapp — what one court called the “crux” of the state’s case — was Fuhriman’s testimony at the trial that officers did not reveal any information to Tapp during the interrogation. Reviews of video recordings of Tapp's polygraph examinations showed that was not true.
Tapp spent 20 years in jail for the rape and murder of then 18-year-old Angie Dodge, a murder Tapp didn’t commit.
Tapp was exonerated in 2020 after Idaho Falls Police officers with the help of genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, who was able to identify a suspect by tracing the killer’s family tree using information from the DNA left at the crime scene and genetic research.
Brian Leigh Dripps Sr. was arrested for Dodge's rape and murder in May 2020 and confessed to the crime, telling investigators he acted alone.
In June 2021, Dripps was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison for the crimes.
Fuhriman also investigated Michael Whiteley, who’s been in prison for nearly 30 years for a crime he claims he didn’t commit. Whiteley was arrested in January 1991 after he reportedly kidnapped and raped his ex-wife, Sylvia Canido. Whiteley was convicted in a jury trial based largely on Canido’s testimony and in August of that year he was sentenced to up to life in prison.
The Post Register reported in 2019 that both Tapps’ and Whiteley’s convictions were influenced by false, coerced statements with Fuhriman playing a key role. Legal experts have long questioned Canido’s testimony due to letters signed by Canido recanting her statement, which she denied writing.
At the time of the trial, Whiteley’s defense attorney negotiated a plea agreement that would have required him to admit to second-degree kidnapping and receive less than a year in prison but Whiteley, maintaining his innocence, refused.
Neither Tapp nor Carol Dodge, the mother of Angie Dodge, responded to the Post Register’s request for comment in time for this article.
Tapp is suing the city of Idaho Falls and the former police officers who investigated him, including Fuhriman, for police misconduct. A death notice for Fuhriman was filed in the lawsuit on Tuesday.