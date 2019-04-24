After a local lawmaker made a speech about resisting tyranny, some people noticed that it sounded familiar.
Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, was one of the speakers at a rally in Boise on Friday hosted by the Real III Percent of Idaho and marking the anniversary of the battles of Lexington and Concord, where he decried the expanding role of government and urging people to fight back. Whole paragraphs of the speech were the same as "Duty to Resist," a 2008 essay by Adam Kokesh.
Kokesh, an Arizona resident, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and libertarian activist who rose to prominence due to his activism in the group Iraq Veterans Against the War. He has been arrested numerous times while protesting in favor of causes such as marijuana legalization and open carry of firearms. He plans to run for president as a Libertarian in 2020 "on the platform of the peaceful, responsible dissolution of the entire federal government," according to his campaign page.
A user on the progressive website the Daily Kos put up a post Monday evening citing a comment on a post on the Post Register Facebook page accusing Christensen of plagiarism.
"Should an elected official know better?" wrote a user with the handle "The Book Bear," who has posted several Idaho-related items on the site over the years.
Christensen said Tuesday he had meant to credit Kokesh but forgot, and has spoken to him and apologized.
“He is not worried about the missed attribution and laughed it off,” Christensen wrote on Facebook. “In fact, he offered to come to Idaho to speak. Adam and I will be coordinating a time and place for him to come speak. We will both be speaking, as well as some others.”
He also noted Kokesh had made fun of him for not being a Libertarian, and said he planned to tell people that a Republican wants to be a Libertarian.
“I enjoyed the banter,” Christensen continued. “I believe Adam and I agree on most things. We definitely agree that we are allies against tyranny.”
"We spoke, and he was very gracious," Kokesh said in a text. "I may be invited to speak at a GOP event there soon."