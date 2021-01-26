BOISE — Rep. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls, presented his first two bill proposals of the session on Monday. He was asked to sponsor them by professionals within the justice system, including Department of Juvenile Corrections Director Monty Prow. The House Judiciary Rules and Administration Committee voted unanimously in favor of introducing both bills with due pass recommendations.
Erickson says these bills are in line with his campaign promises. In 2020, Erickson campaigned on a platform that included mental health, suicide prevention, and alcohol and drug prevention. Erickson, who has a master's degree in psychology, has spent more than a decade working in mental health in eastern Idaho. Currently, he serves on District 7’s Juvenile Justice Council.
In his first bill, he proposed eliminating the practice of defining juvenile offenders as “habitual status offenders.” According to current Idaho law, a “habitual status” juvenile offender is usually someone under the age of 18 who has committed three offenses in 12 months.
Labeling someone as a “habitual status offender” allows the juvenile to be given harsher treatment. Habitual status offenders can be placed in juvenile detention centers more quickly, for a greater number of reasons and for longer periods of time. They also can be placed in an adult jail facility in some circumstances.
This bill would mean juveniles who have committed frequent offenses could no longer be treated differently than first-time juvenile offenders. Erickson said this is especially important for juveniles who have committed offenses that would not be crimes if they were adults, such as drinking or running away from home. The goal, according to Erickson, is to reserve juvenile detention centers for "really rare cases."
“There aren’t a lot of other mechanisms in place in our current system to take care of those tough cases like (a habitual runaway). … They put them in holding facilities when they really should be getting other services and other help. We’re in a place now where people are recognizing mental health concerns and family issues. And we’re trying to fix it so we’re working on a preventative level,” Erickson said.
In his second bill, Erickson seeks to add, change and clarify definitions within the Juvenile Corrections Act. The most significant of these is the addition of “diversion” as a component of the juvenile corrections system. Instead of going through “formal prosecution,” diversions would use “various interventions” as an “alternative” way to “hold a juvenile accountable.” Not all juvenile offenders would receive diversion. The bill says it “may be appropriate for low-risk or moderate-risk offenders.”
Some places in Idaho have been utilizing diversion tactics for years, but many would like to see them codified and embraced on a more widespread level. These tactics may include education on laws, training on how to make better choices and say no to peer pressure, letters of apology, classes, group treatment and community service.
"Diversion tactics are very successful. The success rate right now in Idaho is around 88% … If you look at how many kids were incarcerated 10 years ago vs. today, the numbers are staggering (and show) how well we're doing at diverting kids away from those problems," Erickson said.
Erickson believes divergent programs can take juveniles off the path of crime and, as a result, strengthen families and save taxpayer dollars in the long run.