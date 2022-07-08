U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, is cosponsoring a bill that would eliminate the federal tax on firearms and ammunition that funds wildlife conservation in the U.S.
The bill, called the RETURN (Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now) our Constitutional Rights Act, was introduced recently by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga. If passed, the bill would repeal the Pittman-Robertson Act of 1937, which places an 11% tax on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment and distributes the proceeds to state governments for wildlife projects.
Fulcher represents the state's First Congressional District, which includes the western portion of the state and the panhandle.
Clyde and Fulcher argue the bill affirms the Second Amendment, but many hunting, conservation and gun rights groups oppose the bill and have pointed out that it was originally hunters and gun owners who called for the Pittman-Robertson Act.
“Hunters are proud of our decades-long contribution to conservation in America. And this bill is out of touch with our community,” said Rob Thornberry, Idaho Field Representative of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.
Thornberry said the bill is a bad idea and the conservation partnership will work to prevent the bill from advancing further in Congress. The organization is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) coalition of conservation organizations and outdoor related businesses who seek to increase federal funding for conservation while preserving access for hunters and fishers.
Brian Brooks, executive director of the Idaho Wildlife Federation, in a news release, called the RETURN Act a “direct assault on wildlife conservation and hunters.”
Both Fulcher and Clyde defend the RETURN Act as a response to a Democrat proposal to place a 1,000% tax on semi-automatic weapons which they believe would negatively affect funding for the Pittman-Robertson program due to guns becoming more expensive and less accessible. Fifty-eight House Republicans have cosponsored the bill, but the bill hasn’t received public support from Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
Simpson represents the state's Second Congressional District, which includes central and eastern Idaho.
The RETURN Act would replace funding from the Pittman-Robertson Act by allocating $800 million or less to the wildlife conservation account from funds generated by the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and the Mineral Leasing Act. Both acts generate revenue from leases for offshore oil and gas drilling and coal, oil, natural gas, and other mineral uses on federal land.
“By eliminating this punitive tax on gun owners and securing a new funding source for programs important to sportsmen and conservationists, we seek to affirm not only the Second Amendment but our duty to be responsible stewards of our resources,” Fulcher said in a news release.
Fulcher, who did not respond to multiple messages from the Post Register over the course of three days, did nonetheless make time for a Friday morning interview with Neal Larson, a conservative eastern Idaho radio show host.
During Fulcher's interview with Larson, he said the funds generated from the Pittman-Robertson Act are "worth keeping" and that he believes the RETURN Act protects those funds.
“As assaults against Americans’ Second Amendment freedoms continue to emerge, so do treacherous threats that seek to weaponize taxation in order to price this constitutional right out of the reach of average Americans. I firmly believe that no American should be taxed on their enumerated rights, which is why I intend to stop the Left’s tyranny in its tracks by eliminating the federal excise tax on firearms and ammunition,” Clyde said in a news release.
The Idaho Statesman reported that Idaho Fish and Game has received $263.5 million from Pittman-Robertson funds since the Pittman-Robertson Act became law. Funds from the act accounted for about 14% of Fish and Game’s total revenue between 2017 and 2020 and the agency received more than $21 million from the act this fiscal year.
Pittman-Robertson funds are used for wildlife restoration and conservation, hunter education and gun safety training.
In May, 43 hunting, conservation, and gun rights groups across the U.S. including the National Rifle Association signed a letter opposing changes to the Pittman-Robertson Act.
“We are united in our shared support for the current ‘user pays-public benefits’ system of wildlife funding. Among other things, generating all Pittman-Robertson funding from alternative sources would negatively impact our community’s unique relationship with state fish and wildlife agencies,” the letter said.
Virgil Moore, retired director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and past president of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, told the Lewiston Tribune that without Pittman-Robertson there wouldn’t be the high level of professional wildlife management the nation enjoys today. Funding from the act and the Dingle-Johnson Act that places a similar excise tax on fishing equipment allowed states to hire professional, college-educated biologists, the Tribune reported.
“The fishing, the hunting and the conservation that has resulted from Pittman-Robertson and Dingle-Johnson funds is off the charts,” Moore told the Tribune. “It’s probably the most successful federal-state partnership program in existence. Any thought of messing around with it, without bringing all the people involved with it together, is not very sound thinking in regards to the conservation and wildlife needs of this nation.”