U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, is tired of “kicking the can down the road” with the federal budget.
“You would think being the one thing Congress has to do is pass the appropriations bill, you would think we’d be able to do it on time. That has not happened since 1994,” Simpson said in a report to Gov. Brad Little's Leadership in Nuclear Energy Commission during its Thursday meeting.
Simpson had little to report in terms of expectations for federal funding of energy projects at Idaho National Laboratory as Congress is yet to pass an appropriations bill for 2022, which was due Oct. 1 at the start of the Congress’ new fiscal year.
Simpson has been a leader in securing funding for Idaho National Laboratory. He told LINE Commission members he was disappointed to give a “sad” report from Congress.
“Congress is — I’m trying to find a nice way to say that, it’s a little dysfunctional right now,” Simpson told commission members. “It’s making it very difficult to do our job … It seems unacceptable. We’re nearly five months into this (fiscal) year and we still haven’t completed our appropriations process for this year.”
Missing the due date for appropriations bills isn’t unusual for Congress as lawmakers typically pass continuing resolutions to provide short-term funding until a bill is passed. The current continuing resolution expires March 11. Failure to pass a continuing resolution or an appropriations bill would result in a government shutdown, closing federally funded agencies nationwide including INL.
Simpson said the problem with continuing resolutions is they fail to properly address various agencies such as defense or energy and water. The appropriations process requires several bills addressing these agencies before a larger package is put together. Meanwhile continuing resolutions operate off the previous year’s budget.
Both House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are hopeful an appropriations bill will pass in March, USA Today reported on Tuesday. Simpson said he wouldn’t be surprised if a bill isn’t passed by March 11.
Republicans and Democrats are mostly split on defense spending, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a national nonpartisan research and policy institute, published a report on Jan. 24 on the appropriations bills. The report found overall funding for nondefense programs would increase by $109 billion or 16% under the current bills, with most of that funding going toward education and low-income programs.
Simpson said Republicans are not happy with the current bills because defense funding would increase by less than 3% when in prior years, nondefense appropriations usually increase on a similar percentage of defense appropriations.
“That is unacceptable for Republicans,” Simpson said.
Another aspect of federal spending Simpson is wary about is the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package which invests heavily into various programs including energy, transportation and broadband infrastructure. He said these investments will make Congress reconsider its appropriations process in the future.
Both Simpson and Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, voted against the infrastructure bill in November.
Simpson also shared with commission members the Department of Energy is planning to create an Office of Infrastructure, but he’s not sure what that will look like yet. He said he is pleased to see the department’s Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s approach to lower carbon emissions and he sees a bright future for INL with nuclear energy’s role in her strategy.
“(Granholm) knows if you’re going to truly address climate change and that’s your priority, you’re not going to be able to do it without nuclear energy and advancing nuclear energy,” Simpson said.