Rep. Simpson and University Place's Industrial Cybersecurity Research Laboratory
Buy Now

Rep. Mike Simpson speaks about the Industrial Cybersecurity Research Laboratory with Idaho State University’s Informatics Research Institute Director Sean McBride at University Place Wednesday.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson highlighted the importance of cybersecurity Wednesday and discussed Idaho State University and University of Idaho’s joint $2.875 million request to establish an Industrial Cybersecurity Research Laboratory in the Center for Higher Education building at University Place in Idaho Falls.

“I think frankly cybersecurity is one of the biggest challenges we face in this country, and it will be not just now but forever,” Simpson said.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.