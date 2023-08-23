U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson highlighted the importance of cybersecurity Wednesday and discussed Idaho State University and University of Idaho’s joint $2.875 million request to establish an Industrial Cybersecurity Research Laboratory in the Center for Higher Education building at University Place in Idaho Falls.
“I think frankly cybersecurity is one of the biggest challenges we face in this country, and it will be not just now but forever,” Simpson said.
According to the Community Project Funding proposal, the funding would be used to purchase “cyber-physical systems and private cloud computing equipment,” including five sector-specific cyber informed engineering research stations ($1,100,000), 20 industrial control system component kits ($400,000), four hardware design/development and analysis stations ($545,000), lab/office equipment ($100,000) and internal cloud infrastructure ($730,000).
The request has passed the House but still must be approved by the Senate and signed by the president.
Simpson spoke with faculty and administrators to understand the industrial cybersecurity laboratory’s strategic importance and impact.
“Our focus is really on industrial cybersecurity, which aligns really nicely with the INL’s mission in cybersecurity,” said Sean McBride, director of Idaho State University’s Informatics Research Institute. “So when I say industrial, I’m talking about the applications of computers to controlling the real world — power plants, gas and oil pipelines, waterways, manufacturing and those sorts of things. … Our students are hands-on with real equipment that they see in industry.’’
The State Board of Education first approved Idaho State University’s industrial cybersecurity program in 2015.
“Southeast Idaho has become a global leader in this (field),” McBride said. “We’re the first and only industrial cybersecurity program in the country today. We really are leading the country and the world, and we want to be able to take the concepts that we’re developing here and be able to push them out across the country.”
As the fourth most senior member on the House Appropriations Committee, Simpson selected the proposal as one of 15 Idaho Community Project Funding requests included in the U.S. House’s fiscal year 2024 budget resolution.
“The project is an appropriate use of taxpayer funds because it provides students at multiple Idaho universities the opportunity to research and learn cybersecurity and cyber-informed engineering skills in a simulated environment realistic to the critical infrastructure and industrial systems on which Idaho and the nation depend,” Simpson wrote in a March 30 letter to House Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger, R-Texas, and Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut.
Idaho State University Vice President for Research and Economic Development Marty Blair thanked Simpson for recognizing the importance of cybersecurity and the need to develop a skilled workforce.
“We first appreciate your willingness to support (this request), and you’ve supported it fully,” Blair said. “It’s in the House budget, and we’re waiting on the Senate.”
The U.S. House and Senate are considering 12 appropriations bills that must be negotiated between the two bodies before the bills are sent to President Joe Biden for his signature, according to a text from Simpson’s Press Secretary Lexi Hamel.
“We don’t know how we’re going to get any of these bills done. The House is writing bills that the Senate would never accept,” Simpson said. “We have a four-vote (Republican) majority in the House. The Democrats have a two-vote majority in the Senate and then a Democratic administration, so we’re going to have to work with people on the other side of the aisle, kind of a novel concept, to try to get these budgets done.”
But he emphasized that improving cybersecurity is a bipartisan issue.
“I will tell you that cybersecurity is something that all of Congress on both sides of the aisle are very concerned about,” Simpson said.
If Congress does not pass all 12 bills by Sept. 30, Simpson said that they will pass a continuing resolution “which allows funding from last year’s level to continue until we finish the appropriations process.”
“ … We have a lot of things in those bills that are important for Idaho. We’re going to fight like heck to get them in, and I’m pretty sure that this is one we can get pretty easy.”
The Industrial Cybersecurity Research Laboratory is being developed with the support of Idaho National Laboratory.
“I think (cybersecurity)’s the fastest growing line if not the biggest budget part of the INL,” Simpson said.
Currently, University Place’s program graduates about 20 students a year, said Ben Lampe, a clinical instructor in ISU’s industrial cybersecurity program.
But the demand for cybersecurity professionals in industry numbers in the thousands.
The universities are working with local school districts to increase interest in high-paying, cybersecurity professions, sponsoring summer camps, visiting classrooms and providing training for local teachers.
ISU and University of Idaho hope their partnership in industrial cybersecurity at University Place can be scaled up and replicated to provide the quality cybersecurity workforce America needs for its infrastructure in the future.
