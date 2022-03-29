FILE — U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson announced Tuesday, March 29, 2022, that the College of Eastern Idaho will receive $100,000 in federal funding to improve workforce development programs. In this June 2019 file photo, students learn how to use electronic dosimeters during a radiation technology class at CEI.
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson’s appropriations request for the College of Eastern Idaho was recently approved. It secures $100,000 of federal funding to strengthen workforce development programs at the college.
Simpson announced in a Tuesday news release that the request was approved. The $100,000 will help CEI build out virtual trades education, equip five classrooms for live teaching broadcast, help students earn stackable micro-credentials, strengthen the ability for students to re-skill to meet market needs and assist with remediation support to pass certifying exams, the release said.
“As Idaho’s population continues to grow, the construction industry is growing with it,” Simpson said in the release. “There are many good paying jobs in trades like plumbing, welding, and HVAC, but we need more talented employees who are trained to fill those positions and ready to succeed. I am proud to support CEI’s ‘Trade Up’ program which will expand virtual education in these important trades and grow Idaho’s trade pipeline.”
Simpson’s request was part of the House’s Community Project Funding, which allows Congress members to submit worthy proposals from government agencies and nonprofit organizations in their districts. The $3 million funding for the Idaho Falls Habitat for Humanity’s Communities of Hope neighborhood was also a Community Project Funding request.
“The College of Eastern Idaho is grateful for Congressman Simpson’s support for our mission as a community college in eastern Idaho,” CEI President Rick Aman said in the release. “This region is experiencing significant growth and the Community Project Funding will allow the College to train students to fill a number of skilled trades and high-tech positions. These are important family wage jobs which will support our growing economy. This training will use our facilities, increase the number of simulations and technical equipment, and allow for virtual training through online infrastructure.”