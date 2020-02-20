Renae Oswald’s favorite podcast is "How I Built This," a show that explores the stories behind nationally famous brands and businesses. Oswald started wishing she could get the same sort of inside, behind-the-scenes look at the local businesses she frequented in eastern Idaho. Soon enough, Oswald had started her own podcast, East Idaho Entrepreneurs, doing just that.
“I was thinking how I’d really like to listen to stories that are local. Because obviously big companies are going through things, but I bet smaller companies are going through them too,” Oswald said.
Oswald also hopes her podcast will dispel myths some may hold about entrepreneurs.
“There are these ideas people have about business owners, like you need to be wealthy or you need to have it all together. But some of us aren’t sure we’re going to make our payroll next week. We’re just families, and we’re people, and we’re trying to do the best we can. When we hear each other’s stories, it humanizes us,” Oswald said.
The life of a business owner is one she knows well. Renae and Kevin Oswald are owners of Oswald Service & Repair, a third-generation, family-owned auto repair business. Under their ownership, the couple expanded their family’s business from a leased two-bay shop to two independent shops with six bays in Idaho Falls and Rexburg.
Creating a podcast on the side with a full-time job isn’t always easy, but Oswald has managed to put out 51 episodes since October 2018 and continues to put out new episodes on a nearly weekly basis. Each episode features a conversation between Oswald and a local entrepreneur. Her most popular episode was with Timanee Olsen, owner of a cookie baking business out of Iona. As she continues to interview entrepreneurs across eastern Idaho, Oswald said she has seen certain themes emerge.
“One of the themes I see is tenacity. We have some really hard workers in east Idaho. ... I hear it over and over about the struggles and work they had to do to get to where they are,” Oswald said
Another recurring element Oswald has noticed is guests wishing they hadn’t taken so long to start their own businesses.
“They were scared to stop their corporate job or whatever it was to pursue their dream, but in hindsight, they wish they’d started earlier,” Oswald said.
Oswald has also had some unique opportunities come out of hosting her podcast, the biggest being their shops' appearance on PBS’s Start Up USA television show. The producer reached out after reading about her on the podcast’s website. However, Oswald said her favorite benefit so far has been simply learning about the lives of those around her.
“I think it serves our community to get to know our neighbors better. I feel so blessed to tell a little part of their stories,” Oswald said.
Those interested can learn more about the podcast and listen to episodes at eastidahoentrepreneurs.com.