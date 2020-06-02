There is a “new normal” in Idaho's commercial real estate market, according to a new report from TOK Commercial. The market has taken a noticeable dip since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. While numbers are far from what they were prior to March, the market did begin “trending in a positive direction” during the month of May.
TOK Commercial is Idaho’s largest full service commercial real estate company and has been monitoring the local and regional commercial real estate market throughout COVID-19.
After initial steep plunges in sales, the market is now seeing sales and leases even out. The generation of new deals was at 51% compared to “pre-COVID activity,” sales activity is at 75% of prior levels, and leasing activity is at 51%.
As for buildings that have already been leased, many owners are also struggling to get the rent owed to them.
“Rent collections and delinquency rate metrics are in high demand as lenders, owners, businesses and developers all develop strategies for the third quarter of 2020,” stated the TOK report.
Office and industrial renters are currently requesting more than twice the amount of rent relief when compared to retail renters. Thus far, the majority have been able to make their rent, with fewer than 20% of retail tenants showing delinquencies on their rent, the report said.
According to the report, 30% of TOK's nationally owned retailers are requesting rent relief, and 24% of its regionally owned retailers are requesting that same relief. When it comes to locally owned retailers, the number is higher. A total of 45% of TOK's locally owned retailers are seeking rent relief.
“Obviously, we were in crisis, and we had nearly half of our retail tenants requesting rent relief,” said Michael Ballantyne, managing partner of TOK Commercial. “It was in free fall for a while, but it’s starting to get better. Last week was the first week since the governor issued the stay home order that we (TOK) have not had a (new) rent relief request.”
Leasing activity did see an uptick in May, but TOK found that tenants have been seeking shorter leases since the pandemic began.
“I think it’s just going to continue to improve as the market heals and supply chains are reestablished and people feel confident going back. … The second quarter will be painful, the third quarter we’ll see improvement, and the fourth quarter will see momentum,” Ballentyne said.