The Community Food Basket-Idaho Falls’ annual report showed the reality of food insecurity in Bonneville County. According to the report, 13,044 households in the county are “struggling to afford basic necessities and are food insecure.”
Food insecurity is the lack of “access by all (household) members at all times to enough food for an active, healthy life,” according to the USDA.
The Community Food Basket’s study drew on the United Way ALICE report that found the bare minimum “survival budget” for a family of four in Bonneville is an annual income of $49,932 or $24.97 per hour for a full-time, single-income household. The Community Food Basket served 12,517 families in 2019. Among those families, 97% made less than the "Bare Minimum Household Survival Budget for Bonneville County for a family of four (which) is $49,932 a year," the report said.
“It’s a challenge because our unemployment right now is the lowest it’s ever been. The challenge is that people are working, but they’re not making enough to make ends meet,” said David Manson, executive director of the Community Food Basket.
The Food Basket served nearly 3,000 more individuals in 2019 than in 2018. The number of children needing food assistance is on the rise, the report showed. Of the 50,360 individuals served by the Community Food Basket last year, 42% were under the age of 18.
“Last year was our fourth year in a row where we served more people than the year before. And our numbers so far are showing us that this is going to be the fifth year in a row,” Manson said.
Manson said the top two reasons he sees people suddenly become food insecure are rising rent and health care costs. Another is more families made up of grandparents caring for grandchildren.
“Grandparents, many who are on a fixed income, they are finding themselves taking care of their grandbabies unexpectedly. They aren't prepared for it,” said Manson, who cited the opioid crisis as a common reason for such situations.
In 2019, the Community Food Basket also focused on addressing health disparities among families in need, while acknowledging the need for flexibility. The organization created a “needs-based, evidence-driven approach” to the foods they offer. This included protein and fruit items that can last for long periods of time such as peanut butter, canned chicken, canned bean, chili, beef stew and canned fruit. The Community Food Basket tried to be more specific about which foods they asked donors and partners for, the report said.
Manson said he has seen situations where families come to the end of the month and, facing rent and medical bills, they begin eating little other than cheap foods lacking nutritional value, such as ramen.
“We want to contribute to the health and well-being of the families we serve, and not just provide empty calories,” read the report.
The report also outlined the community's generosity. More than 500 volunteers served more than 10,000 hours. More than 100 local small businesses, corporations, faith groups, community partners and families participated in food drives last year. The total value of food donated came to $2,614,365 and an additional $630,316 in cash and in-kind donations. Of the 2,085,726 pounds of food distributed by the Community Food Basket, 74% was donated or received at no cost.
The Food Basket’s total expenses for 2019 came to $3,175,259, which included food, personnel, administrative and fundraising costs.
When asked if the Community Food Basket would have the resources to continue serving the growing number of individuals needing food assistance, Manson said it is one of his biggest concerns.
“We’re really blessed that we have a generous community here and so far, our community hasn’t let us down. But it is one of the things that keeps me up at night.”