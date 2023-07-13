Idaho Falls was ranked 13th nationally on the list.
Cities in the Intermountain West held 11 of the top 13 spots with Boise at No. 2 and Coeur d'Alene at No. 3.
"A combination of strong economic opportunities, top-ranking quality of life, and a lower cost of living has allowed these Idaho cities the opportunity to flourish in attracting new residents," Checkr.com's Editor Sara Korolevich wrote.
Provo, Utah, was No. 1, while its Beehive State peers St. George, Logan and Ogden ranked fifth, eighth and ninth, respectively. Salt Lake City came in at No. 19, while Pocatello was No. 33.
Checkr's analysis used data from from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis and considered factors such as population growth, GDP growth, unemployment rate, poverty rate, number of businesses added, real personal income growth and the percentage of full-time workers making above $100,000.
The article talked about recent nationwide economic challenges such as layoffs, housing instability and the COVID-19 pandemic and noted that some city's have weathered the storms better than others.
"Through all of these hardships, certain US cities have grown exponentially, while others have struggled to develop and attract new residents and jobs," Korolevich wrote. "Some cities have grown so fast that they’ve been labeled 'boomtowns.'"
Idaho's statewide unemployment rate was 2.6% in May, the most recent figures available, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. Bonneville County's rate also was 2.6%.
Idaho National Laboratory, which has its offices in Idaho Falls, is the major economic driver in the city and the region. The state Department of Labor listed Battelle Energy Alliance, which manages Idaho National Laboratory, as one of the state's top employers with more than 5,000 workers in 2021, the most recent year available.
An INL fact sheet said the site has a $3.38 billion impact on the state's economy and that for every INL job an additional 2.02 jobs are created in other industries. The average INL salary is $114,339.
Korolevich wrote that for "individuals and businesses on the lookout for opportunities in new cities," the list of boomtowns would be a great place to start.
