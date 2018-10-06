Just The Facts

By the numbers

Here are statistics about Idaho’s young adult parents — ages 18 to 24 — and their children:

62 percent: Children of young adult parents in low-income families, below 200 percent of the federal poverty line

45 percent: Children in Idaho's general population who live in low-income families

13 percent: White young adults who are parents

21 percent: Latino young adults who are parents

13 percent: Young parents who have completed an associate’s degree or higher

13 percent: Young parents who don’t have a high school degree or high school equivalency certificate