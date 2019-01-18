BOISE — The Southwest Idaho Treatment Center in Nampa suffers from “organizational trauma” due to a “haphazard downsizing” and recent damaging events, the Office of Performance Evaluations reported Thursday to a legislative oversight committee.
After findings of staff abuse and neglect one-and-a-half years ago, three Idaho lawmakers ordered an evaluation of the state-run treatment center, which houses roughly 20 patients in Nampa who need care for mental and behavioral disabilities.
“This report is worse than I could have ever imagined,” said Rep. Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, who co-chairs the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee and presided over Thursday’s hearing. “The Executive Summary makes it clear that SWITC failed every Idahoan.
“It is obvious from this report the state must fundamentally change the way it manages crisis care and patient treatment at the facility.”
SWITC has evolved since the 1950s from a state school and hospital with almost 1,000 patients to a residential behavioral treatment center geared toward transitioning residents back into the community.
From 2008 to 2018, the center’s staff, budget and clientele shrank by 60 to 80 percent, according to Ryan Langrill with the OPE, which conducted the report. The transformation came without long-term vision for crisis care, and eventually this led to service and organizational issues.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb and Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy requested the OPE evaluation last year to be done into the treatment center following various findings of abuse and neglect.
The facility’s shift in goals brought with it a loss of important departments, such as training. By 2017, the facility had fired six employees for physical and psychological abuse of residents. Later that year, a resident died at the center after he was left unchecked for six hours, though staff signed off on a report saying he’d been checked every half-hour. Additionally, former employees and community members have taken action against SWITC, with two families claiming wrongful death of patients and a former employee claiming the center retaliated against her for calling out abuse.
Now, SWITC has been stuck in a reactive mode, with direct care staff running from fire to fire, and unable to see the big picture, Langrill said.
For the first half of 2018, one in 10 staff days were spent out on injury. State fiscal year 2017 saw the worst retention rates at SWITC — 41 percent, the Idaho Press previously reported; some of that was from the firing of staff accused of neglect or abuse.
Residents at SWITC frequently lash out against staff. Clients assaulted staff members 875 times in fiscal year 2017, former Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Russ Barron previously told the Idaho Press. Residents also caused roughly $43,000 in property damage on the treatment center grounds from 2011 to 2016. In some cases, clients have been arrested.
Staff believe the reactive approach, which leads to fewer activities for clients, contributes to clients’ assaults, according to the report.
Retaining staff has been a difficult hurdle for SWITC to overcome. Only 11 of 54 direct care staff who were hired at SWITC in September 2017 remained at the center a year later. The “downward spiral,” as Langrill described it, actually meant SWITC lost more employees than it hired in the first half of 2018.
MAKING CHANGES
To address turnover, the center now has a career ladder. If staff get their certification, their pay goes up. Staff used to work five days a week. Now, direct care staff work four 10-hour shifts, which has, anecdotally, created fewer resident behavior incidents during shift changes, Jamie Newton, SWITC site administrator, previously told the Idaho Press. They’ve also increased their training for staff.
Improvements have been made, Langrill noted. Such as training, hiring of a behavioral analyst, and raises, all of which the Idaho Press has previously reported on.
But there were still concerns with the facility, such as the setting of the center not replicating the community living model it aims to be. The way the facility is built actually puts staff in danger because staff members are not able to see what clients are doing.
Langrill recommended that the Legislature direct the Department of Health and Welfare to develop a long-term vision for Idaho’s system of crisis care and give policy guidance for the vision. He also suggested the department develop a strategic plan and a formal quality improvement process at SWITC.
Only on the job for 12 days, new Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said he thought the OPE found clear conclusions and a platform to move forward. Their biggest focus for SWITC would be looking at the facility and staff retention, he said.
“In my opinion, these recommendations are absolutely on target for ensuring SWITC is positioned to provide the best services possible to the right populations with the right outcomes,” Jeppesen wrote in a response to the report.
He later concluded the statement with, “This type of work environment is unacceptable, and we must do better.”
But the Department of Health and Welfare will not be able to do it alone, according to Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
“The report points out that Idaho lacks a coherent vision for services to individuals with intellectual disabilities who are in crisis,” Little wrote in a statement. “This gap must be addressed but cannot solely be solved by improvement at SWITC.
“Changes in our system of crisis care will only be resolved through a collaborative effort with advocacy groups, guardians, health care specialists, law enforcement, the courts and policy makers,” he said.
The Legislative Oversight Committee voted on a one-year follow-up of SWITC to be presented to both the Senate and House of Representatives health and welfare committees.