A bill to codify same-sex marriage nationally saw a divided response among Idaho’s two Republican representatives.
The Respect for Marriage Act, H.R. 8404, passed the House of Representatives on Tuesday in a 267 to 157 vote. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, was among the 47 Republicans who voted for the bill.
All 157 votes against the bill were Republicans, including Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho. Another seven Republicans didn’t vote.
The bill would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, signed into law in 1996, which defines marriage as “only a legal union between one man and one woman as husband and wife.” The Respect for Marriage Act would provide statutory authority for same-sex and interracial marriages.
The bill also repeals and replaces provisions that don’t require states to recognize same-sex marriages from other states.
While Simpson said in a statement that he supports the Supreme Court’s precedent for marriage rights, he believes the bill is not solving critical issues U.S. residents are facing.
“I voted to uphold Supreme Court precedent for American adults to marry without regard to gender, race, or ethnicity. Marriage in one state will continue to be recognized and legitimate in every other state. Democrats have nothing to show for their time in the majority and are wasting precious floor time on bills that make absolutely no changes to existing law, rather than addressing real problems like sky high gas prices and crippling inflation in our country,” Simpson said in the statement.
Kerry Martin, treasurer of Breaking Boundaries in Idaho Falls, said she was pleased to see the bill advance through the House and hopes it’ll make it through the Senate, where Democrats will need 10 Republicans to support the bill and avoid a filibuster of a vote.
“I don’t always agree with Mike but I’m glad that he voted the right way,” she said. “Everyone should be able to marry the person they love without discrimination."
Fulcher said in a Tuesday news release the bill was an attempt to spread fear after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and handed abortion laws back to state legislatures, despite the Supreme Court indicating in the majority opinion that the ruling only concerned abortion.
“The legislation presented today received no consideration whatsoever in its committee of jurisdiction: no hearing, no markup, and no debate. The Supreme Court made clear in its Dobbs ruling that nothing in the decision should ‘cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion’ and that such concerns were ‘designed to stoke unfounded fear that our decision will imperil those other rights.’ H.R. 8404 unnecessarily inserts the heavy hand of the federal government where it is not needed, creating a scenario where Idaho may be forced to recognize an evolving definition of marriage according to other states. Democrats are desperate to change the conversation from record high gas prices and runaway inflation — so they are resorting to fearmongering,” Fulcher said in the news release.
But many in the country, including Alturas Institute President David Adler, have expressed concern that the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the due process clause of the 14th Amendment poses a threat to other previously established rights, including same-sex marriage, interracial marriage and access to contraception.
Adler is a constitutional scholar whose writings have been quoted by the U.S. Supreme Court, lower federal courts, the U.S. Attorney General, the White House Counsel, the Legal Adviser to the State Department, by Republicans and Democrats in both houses of Congress, as well as political scientists, historians and law professors, according to the Alturas Institute.
Chief Justice Clearance Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion of Dobbs that the court should reconsider substantive due process precedents in Griswold v. Connecticut (guaranteed access to contraception), Lawrence v. Texas (decriminalized sodomy) and Obergefell v. Hodges (guaranteed same-sex marriage) and “correct the error” established in those precedents.
In 2020, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito criticized the Obergefell decision — from which he dissented — during a speech he delivered to the conservative Federalist Society, NBC News reported. Other well-known Congressional Republicans have spoken out against Obergefell. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, recently said on an episode of his podcast that the decision was “clearly wrong.”
Daniel Tellez, communications director for Fulcher, wrote in an email that “Congressman Fulcher stands by his statement and reiterates the reference to the Court’s majority opinion, as compared to an individual Associate Justice’s statement.”
Later in his statement to the Post Register, Simpson agreed with Fulcher that the bill was an attempt to generate fear.
“Americans want Congress to solve problems, not to engage in fearmongering and political games. There are other issues where clarification on federal preemption would actually be helpful, including H.R. 38, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, which I have historically cosponsored. I hope House leadership can now get serious and propose legislation that will actually provide much needed relief for the American people,” Simpson said in the statement.
In 2006, Idaho approved a constitutional amendment that banned same-sex marriage and any domestic legal union in the state. The amendment was found to be unconstitutional in 2014 by a federal district court, and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the decision and ruled the ban violated the 14th Amendment’s right to equal protection. Bonneville County issued its first marriage licenses to same-sex couples on Oct. 15, 2014.