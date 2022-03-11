Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and challenger Raul Labrador displayed their differing visions for the office Friday in a candidate forum presented by the City Club of Idaho Falls.
Wasden, who has served as attorney general since 2002, met Labrador in the Samuel Horne Bennion Student Union Building at the Idaho State University and University of Idaho joint campus in Idaho Falls. The candidates, both Republicans, answered several questions in a moderated debate in front of attendees.
Labrador, a trial and immigration lawyer at Nampa-based Skaug Law, previously served as a U.S. representative for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District from 2011 to 2019.
Labrador was highly critical of Wasden during the debate and said Wasden has not taken an “aggressive” enough approach like other Republician attorneys general did in interpretating the U.S. Constitution for recent legal issues that have come up, such as anti-abortion, election laws and federal vaccine requirements.
“I think you need an aggressive attorney general who understands the law, understands where the law is going … on conservative principles and interprets the law that actually helps the Legislature and legislators pass their legislation and not becomes a hindrance to them,” Labrador said.
Labrador referenced Texas’ anti-abortion bill, which he said he believes will significantly narrow Roe v. Wade. There is a similar bill gaining ground in the Idaho Legislature and Labrador said it was a problem for a conservative attorney general such as Wasden to not support the bill.
Wasden said he offers his opinion to the Legislature based on current law, even if he doesn’t personally agree with the law. He said it's not his job to be a “cheerleader” for the Legislature and tell legislators what they want to hear rather than what they need to know.
“(The question with abortion) is what’s the law today? Not ‘can I predict what the court is going to change the law to be at some point in the future?,’” Wasden said.
Debate moderator David Adler, a founding member of the City Club and President of the Alturas Institute, a nonprofit organization created to promote the Constitution, gender equality and civic education, shifted the debate to focus on eastern Idaho and Idaho National Laboratory. He asked both candidates about accusations that have been made about each of them for undermining research efforts at INL.
In 2014, Wasden refused to sign a waiver that would have allowed the Department of Energy to bring spent nuclear fuel into the state. Wasden did not sign that waiver until 2019 based on his interpretation of a 1995 Settlement Agreement reached by former Democratic Gov. Cecil Andrus and Republican Gov. Phil Batt. Wasden said the settlement agreement is the only enforcement the state has to remove radioactive waste. Wasden said Friday he refused to sign the waiver until he knew the Department of Energy would be in compliance with the settlement to protect Idaho’s aquifer.
Wasden said his decision wasn’t popular, much like his opinions on other matters such as the anti-abortion bill, but it was part of his responsibilities as Idaho’s attorney general.
“I had an obligation to defend that court-ordered contract and I again stood alone on that matter,” Wasden said.
While Labrador was in Congress he voted in opposition against bills that sought funding for INL, including the federal energy and water budget in 2018. Labrador said he took a firm stance as a congressman to vote against bills that increased federal spending and would not put his state’s own interests above that.
Labrador said Idaho’s attorney general needs to be more willing to amend the 1995 agreement than Wasden has, based on new technology.
“(The agreement) can change,” Labrador said. “There are things that we can do to comply with the promises that were made 30 years ago and modernize the things that we can do at INL.”
Wasden pushed back and said he has worked with INL to amend the agreement but would not amend or sign a waiver to the agreement based on technology that the lab is still developing.
Another key difference between the two candidates was their stance on the results of the 2020 presidential election. Wasden did not join a Texas-led lawsuit that made it to the U.S. Supreme Court which asked the court to nullify the results of the election in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin. Labrador said Wasden should have joined that lawsuit because those states had election law changes which he believes were made by offices that did not have the authority to do so, including governors, courts and secretary of state offices when only the legislative bodies have that authority.
Reuters reported that legal experts gave the lawsuit little chance to succeed. Officials from those four states called it a reckless attack on democracy and an attempt to help then President Donald Trump upend his election loss.
Wasden said Labrador’s interpretation of the law is wrong and each of those states made election law changes in a manner that was granted by their respective legislatures. He believes the lawsuit was trying to grant states an unconstitutional ability to sue other states.
“(The lawsuit) wasn’t about the integrity of the election … That case was ‘can one sovereign state, Texas, sue another sovereign state in Pennsylvania for Pennsylvania's exercise of its sovereign power?,’” he said.
Wasden also said he was proven right when the Supreme Court threw out the lawsuit, but Labrador said the case was thrown out because of a lack of standing and three justices did find standing.
Wasden and Labrador are vying to win the Republican Party primary on May 17. Coeur d’Alene attorney Arthur Macomber also is running for attorney general.
Boise lawyer Steven Scanlin has filed to run for attorney general as a Democrat.
Idaho’s general election is Nov. 8.