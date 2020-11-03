For both the Butte and Bingham county competitive races, the Republican candidates were pulling ahead toward victories last night.
In the Bingham County Sheriff’s race, Republican incumbent Craig Rowland was leading against independent Vaughn LeFevre. As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rowland had more than 83% of the votes, with 10,039 individual votes. At that time, 14 out of Bingham’s 29 precincts had reported numbers. At that same time, LeFevre had received 16.24% or 1,947 votes.
Having been in law enforcement since 1986, Rowland has served with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office since 1996. He is the Idaho Sheriffs Association’s current president. A win for LeFevre, who has no experience in law enforcement, would have been surprising. LeFevre ran on the principle that citizens outside of law enforcement should oversee the Sheriff’s office.
Republican Hootie Langseth won the Butte County District 2 commissioner race against Democrat William “Bill” J. Moncur. Langseth came away with 1,041 votes; Moncur received 322. Langseth has previously served as an Arco precinct committeeman and youth chairman in Butte.