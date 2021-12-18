A short-term rental property in Thornton Waite’s neighborhood in Island Park. Waite said this property is creating a fire hazard but the fire marshal has informed him there’s nothing he can do about it.
Thornton Waite, the president of the Pine Haven Homeowners’ Association in Island Park, said the lack of short-term rental regulation and enforcement is putting the safety of both residents and visitors at risk.
He said there is one property owner in his neighborhood whose short-term rentals are in such a derelict state that renters have turned away upon arrival after seeing the condition of the property.
“(The county) should condemn all of his properties,” Waite said. “They are not livable.”
Waite said one of the neighbor’s properties has holes in its outdoor deck and the bathroom floor is about to collapse, the home is an electric hazard and it is infested with mice.
Last spring, one of the neighbor’s properties was rented as a short-term rental to two women with several small children, Waite said. The house has one or two electrical outlets, “suspect” water and cannot be heated, Waite said.
A short-term rental property in Thornton Waite’s neighborhood in Island Park has signs stating it’s rate as $59 per night.
Upon arrival the women were frantic and Fremont County officials transported the family to a safe place to spend the night.
The homeowners’ association does not allow short-term rentals and it has tried to legally stop the property owner from renting his properties, but legal loopholes have prevented any action from the association to stop him, Waite said.
“The county seems to just let him do what he wishes,” Waite said.