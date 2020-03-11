Smith’s grocery store on South Woodruff Avenue is closing and local residents aren’t happy.
An online petition seeking to save the grocery store had garnered more than 2,500 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon. Names continued to be added every few minutes. Titled “HELP Save Smith's grocers Idaho Falls, Idaho!!,” the petition was created Monday on change.org.
Last week, Smith’s announced it will be closing for good at 6 p.m. on April 7 after more than 42 years. All employees have been offered jobs at Fred Meyer on Northgate Mile.
“We have made the decision to close our Smith’s Food & Drug store in Idaho Falls due to the proximity of our sister store, Fred Meyer, which is receiving a significant remodel to enhance the customer shopping experience. The Kroger Co. family of stores share the same neighborhood and is just 2.5 miles apart,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s Food & Drug Corporate Affairs Manager.
Hundreds of comments were left by signers asking the store not close. Many did not feel that Fred Meyer was an equal replacement for Smith’s. Not everyone considered 2.5 miles to be a close enough distance.
“A lot of people rely on this store; those who are disabled, those who don’t have transportation, and everyone at this store is family to the people that shop here," wrote Sydni Fayle.
"This location is right near my home. We literally bought our home because of its close location to Smith's so my elderly father could take his wheelchair there once a day for his walk. This breaks my heart this store would leave," wrote Cassandra Terry.
Others prefer the prices at Smith's.
"A friend and I went to Smith's and bought all of our groceries there. We priced the groceries at other places and together we saved $75.00 on our purchases. That really helps. Especially in the times we are in," wrote Shirley Scafe.
Some are simply upset to see a place they have been going to for so long disappear.
"I’ve been shopping at Smiths for the last 30+ years. The employees know me, I enjoy going to a place where they treat me like family. The thought that we are all going to switch to Fred Meyer is ridiculous," wrote Stacey Radford.
Martindale declined to comment on the petition.