A Forest Service advisory committee will meet in Idaho Falls this month to decide how to spend $1 million.
The Eastern Idaho Resource Advisory Committee will meet at 9 a.m. May 19 at the Hampton Inn. The 15-member committee is currently made up of 13 members from the 11-county eastern Idaho area representing a variety of outdoor and land interests. Approval of two more committee members is pending.
The agenda for the meeting includes electing a chairman and allocating funds for several project proposals to “enhance forest health and economic improvements to the local community,” the Caribou-Targhee National Forest said in a news release.
During the first hour of the meeting, the committee will take public comment on its plans. Written statements can also be submitted by contacting Dubois District Ranger Bill Davis at 208-374-5422 or via email at William.davis6@usda.gov.
“Resource advisory councils are critical elements of our collaborative approach to public land management,” said Mel Bolling, Caribou-Targhee forest supervisor. “Their diverse perspectives provide us insight to project development and implementation, and we thank them for volunteering their time and talents to improve public lands at the local level.”
One of the proposals under consideration includes hiring a backcountry ranger to patrol the popular Palisades Creek Trail during the summer to educate and inform users on low-impact camping, area closures and help maintain the trail. Another proposal is to improve the take-out at the Big Springs Water Trail.
Additional proposals include weed control, trailhead upgrades and trail work. Nine counties are represented in the project list but several other projects are under consideration.
“The (Resource Advisory Committee) will be considering and making recommendations on over 60 project proposals at the May 19 meeting,” Davis said. "The projects include trail projects, trailhead construction projects, road repair, noxious weed treatment, and others.”
Funds may be used for projects on National Forests or adjoining private land to provide benefits to National Forest resources, the Caribou-Targhee said. Past projects approved by the committee include a culvert replacement to enhance fish passage, a fuel reduction project to protect a community from wildland fire, and several county weed control programs. At least 50% of funding must involve road maintenance or obliteration, or watershed improvement and restoration projects.
For more details on proposed projects by county, go to tinyurl.com/pr-adv-cmte.