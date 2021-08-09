Tuesdays at Mac n’ Kelly’s Pub and Grill are usually relatively slow for the Idaho Falls restaurant, demanding little from staff members. That changed on July 27, when a huge influx of customers caused a minor crisis.
“We had one bachelor party that had a reservation that was for like 20 people,” said owner Scot (Mac) McGuire. “For no reason whatsoever, our dining room just got hit. We seat 84 people in our dining room, and it was completely full. We also had two unscheduled birthday parties show up and there were well over 200 people in the building.”
It was a disappointing night for staff and the customers with two servers, one cook, and both owners working that night, McGuire said. Wait times went beyond two hours and people left strongly worded reviews online.
“I felt really bad that these people weren’t happy with the quality of service and their quality of meals, but they were right,” he said. “A two-hour wait time in a restaurant is ridiculous, I would’ve got up and walked out too.”
That’s the story for many businesses in the service industry in eastern Idaho. Signs calling for additional help or changes in restaurant hours have become a common sight and many restaurants have had to adjust their operations to avoid overworking the limited employees they have.
Mac n’ Kelly’s has closed its lower dining area most nights because of the staff shortage. The restaurant is also scaling back available hours on DoorDash and GrubHub, and seating wait times have been extended to ease the workload on the kitchen.
Even franchise restaurants such as Chili’s in Idaho Falls have temporarily closed due to short staffing. Chili’s has modified its hours, opening at 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closing on Sunday and Monday.
McGuire said his restaurant did everything it could to avoid this situation. Ownership has increased wages for all staff members and the restaurant has been aggressively searching for applicants. Like many other restaurants are seeing, people just aren’t applying.
The workforce is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The national civilian unemployment rate was at 5.4% in July 2021, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Discounting the pandemic, that’s the highest rate since April 2015. The unemployment rate before the pandemic in February 2020 was at 3.5%.
Idaho has long outperformed the nation in terms of unemployment. Its unemployment rate in June was 3%, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. In February 2020, the state’s unemployment rate was 3.3%.
While total employment in the state is comparable to pre-pandemic figures, one expert from the University of Idaho says the pandemic has changed the way people search for jobs.
“There are a number of factors at play,” said Terry Grieb, University of Idaho professor of finance. “The things that drive employment and unemployment vary in any region. It’s hard to point to certain specific things.”
One factor that has had little effect is COVID-19 unemployment benefits, even when Idaho residents were eligible benefits under the CARES Act, Grieb said.
“There really doesn’t seem to be a lot of evidence that unemployment benefits under the CARES Act and that are COVID-related are a major force in the terms of hiring folks,” he said.
He pointed to several studies that concluded few people are willing to pass up stable employment simply to collect unemployment benefits. In most states, COVID-related unemployment benefits are less than an average wage.
Wage stagnation is more of a factor than unemployment benefits, but he said it’s likely not a leading cause because it also existed prior to the pandemic with the last federal minimum wage increase coming in 2009.
The purchasing power of Idaho’s and the federal minimum wage at $7.25 per hour is less than what the minimum wage was in 1968 when it was $1.60 per hour, which is $12.38 when adjusted for inflation in 2021.
However, increased wages haven’t helped Mac ’n Kelly’s or other restaurants in the region much, McGuire said. Many restaurants are offering about 60% increased wages for staff members but positions still aren’t being filled. A ramen shop in Idaho Falls had staffing issues with $18 an hour wages for kitchen help.
“That’s unheard of for a line cook,” McGuire said. “This has the potential to put a lot of restaurants out of business and that’s really sad.”
Grieb said other significant factors that are affecting work shortages including working conditions, work-life balance, scheduling flexibility, and family care responsibilities among workers.
McGurie agreed about the impact of family care responsibilities. He said the pandemic has shown many families how to subsist on a single income after layoffs and losing community sources for child care.
McGuire said restaurant supply chains also are facing work shortages, leading to what he and other restaurant owners call “food truck bingo,” because they never know if they’re going to get exactly what they asked for.
McGuire’s food warehouse representative reported to him that there are 20-25 people working in the warehouse when it normally has had around 60 employees.
In its Idaho Falls Occupational Employment and Wages report published on June 15, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated 7% of Idaho Falls employees had food preparation and serving related jobs with an average hourly wage of $11.95.
That same report for 2019 estimated 8% of Idaho Falls employees were working in that occupational group with an average hourly wage of $10.89. Time Magazine reported national employment at eating and drinking establishments was at 1.5 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels in May, or down about 12%.
A 2021 report from the National Restaurant Association found 2.5 million restaurant industry jobs disappeared in the U.S. due to restaurant closings during the pandemic. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates Idaho has lost 5,580 food preparation and serving related jobs since the 2019 state employment and wages report.
The currently booming hotel industry in eastern Idaho also is facing worker shortages. InnTrusted CEO Rusty Landon told the Post Register in July that hotels managed by InnTrusted were facing staff shortages. InnTrusted manages seven hotels in Idaho Falls and 18 total in Idaho.
“We’re having a hard time finding people to work the front desk, to cleaning the rooms, to working the restaurant. That’s our biggest problem right now,” Landon said.
The labor statistics report for the state of Idaho also saw a decrease in hotel, motel and resort desk clerks, going from 1,640 in 2019 to 1,410 in 2021.
Many people have found ways to work remotely from the pandemic, Grieb said. Potential solutions to the labor shortage will come from employer-employee compromises on scheduling flexibility and working conditions and benefits and he hopes to see changes in workforce infrastructure that enable workers to do jobs that are sustainable for their lives.