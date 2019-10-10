Last month, 73-year-old John Christensen of Idaho Falls decided to go for a bicycle ride. He started riding at the British Columbia-Montana border and stopped riding 11 days later in Echo, Utah, after 808 miles.
Christensen’s goal, which he plans to finish next year, is to ride all the way to the Mexican border.
“It was really more than an old guy can handle,” he said. “I did 800 miles in 10 days, that’s averaging 80 miles a day. I really needed another day of rest in there. I was pretty shot by the time it was over.”
One morning he rose at a motel in Ennis, Mont., and struggled to get on his bike. It was raining and cold outside.
“I wasn’t very anxious to get out,” he said. “I didn’t get going until at least 10 o’clock in the morning. I ended up riding in the rain anyway. You can’t control that, you just have to deal with it.”
Christensen said he was rained on about half the days he rode, but he still enjoyed the trip with beautiful scenery in sections of Montana and Idaho. He went prepared with waterproof booties, suit and helmet cover.
“I hope that older people would be inspired by the ability to do that,” he said. “I encourage the older generation to stay healthy and cycling is something that you can do even at an older age. ... I’d like to think I’ll be riding bikes at 90.”
When he tells people about his ride the reaction is mixed.
“‘You’ve got to be crazy!’ is the general reaction,” he said. “There are guys and women who say, ‘That is so cool, I want to do that.’”
Christensen said he traveled light and was supported by his wife and daughter who drove a car along the route with him. They generally stayed within 20 or so miles ahead or behind him. In the evening, they slept in motels or stayed in a cabin.
“She was spending money,” he said. “They were stopping at gift shops, antique stores and museums, just enjoying the trip. Part of the time, when it was bad weather, they weren’t getting too far away from me. My daughter knits so she would be knitting while they were waiting at a place for me. I don’t think they were bored too much of the time.”
Friends and family rode some short sections with him along the way.
“He is a huge inspiration in achieving his goal and pushing through to the end,” his daughter Beth Palmer said in an email. Palmer rode a section with Christensen.
Christensen said he plotted the route on secondary highways and roads which meant that motels were often fewer and farther between, forcing him to ride longer distances. He remembers the toughest days involved a lot of uphill in wet weather. His overall gain was 28,656 feet, “almost as much as climbing Mount Everest,” he said.
“I have a Giant Defy (bicycle) with electronic shifts, and I sure worked the socks off that thing,” he said. “It got really dirty with rain and mud. It really is a good bike.”
Christensen recommends using a bike with plenty of low gears to make hill climbs easier. He also used a blinking taillight and on darker days a blinking headlight. He carried two bottles of water/fluids and enough food to eat a lunch. It is important to maintain proper fueling, he said. Sometimes the party would stop and eat lunches alongside the road or stop together at restaurants.
Next year he plans to ride through Utah’s red rock country and into eastern Arizona toward Tucson and on to the border.
“I’m anxious to ride a lot of that country. It’s such unique country,” he said. “I’ll probably not be quite as aggressive on mileage and cut it back a little bit to 70 miles per day.”
Christensen said he hopes his riding inspires other retired folk out there.
“The cause I was kind of riding for was to encourage older people to ride their bike and that they can do those kinds of things in their retirement years and stay young, stay healthy,” he said. “I’m such a fan of cycling. It’s easy on the body.”