Idaho Fish and Game has a few left over controlled big game hunting tags that go on sale today (Sept. 16) for a few areas across the state.
The leftovers are general season tags for deer, elk and sage grouse that have been returned by outfitters or hunters. The tags will be up for sale on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m.
The tags can be purchased at Fish and Game offices during business hours, at license vendors, online at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com, or by calling (800) 554-8685.
Several of the returned tags are nonresident disabled American veteran deer tags. Other available tags included elk tags in some capped elk zones, nonresident outfitter tags for deer and elk, and resident and nonresident controlled hunts.
Adult nonresident fees are $351.75 for deer tags and $651.75 for elk tags.
“Residents can purchase a tag from the nonresident quota as a second tag,” said Fish and Game in a news release. “Nonresident limits for uncapped elk zones and deer units do not apply to nonresident tags purchased by residents, so available deer tags can be used statewide and available elk tags can be purchased for any uncapped elk zone. Residents eligible for the Price Lock discount pay $301.75 for a deer tag, or $416.75 for an elk tag. Residents not eligible for the Price Lock discount pay the same deer and elk tag fees as nonresidents.”
A resident or nonresident can purchase nonresident tags returned from a capped elk zone as long as the cap is not sold out. Only residents can purchase a returned resident capped elk zone tag.
A handful of sage grouse tags will be available. Most of the state north of the Snake River is either closed or only allows one bird per hunter. Sage grouse tags are now required in Idaho. For more information about sage-grouse hunting, go online to idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/sage-grouse.