A $300 reward is being offered for information leading to a citation in the case of a cow elk illegally shot and left to waste south of Howe earlier this week.
The elk was found on an un-named road locally called the INL half-mile road. Officers estimate the elk was shot sometime Sunday or Monday.
Officers believe that two elk were shot at the same time because of a nearby gut pile, but only one of the elk was removed.
"The elk was very close to the road and would have been very easy to find and retrieve," Idaho Fish and Game conservation officer Joe Heald said. "With all the people using this road right now, I would be surprised if someone didn't see this happen or know something about it."
Fish and Game is asking anyone with information in this case to call the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or Heald at 208-993-0429. Callers can remain anonymous and a reward of $300 is available.