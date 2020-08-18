Another cow elk was shot and left to waste last week, this time near Mount Borah, according to Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Fish and Game conservation officers are seeking information to help solve the case of an elk shot around Aug. 9 or 10 southeast of Double Springs Road near the base of Mount Borah in Unit 50. A reward is being offered for information leading to a citation.
“I found two cow elk lying right next to a two-track road only 300 yards apart,” said conservation officer Joe Heald. “One was harvested properly while the other was just left to rot.”
The incident is similar to a wasted cow elk not far from Howe in nearby Unit 63 during the same time period.
“With as many people as there are out on the landscape right now, it is very likely that someone witnessed these elk being shot and left to waste,” Heald said. “Please give us a call if you think you have information that would be helpful in either case.”
Information on either crime can be reported to Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999.