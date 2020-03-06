Idaho Department of Fish and Game is offering a $300 reward to nab the shooter of a bull elk in Bear Lake County.
Sometime before 10 p.m. on Wednesday a bull elk was shot twice just 30 yards off the Dingle Pond road. The elk walked about 20 yards before it died.
“The dead elk was in clear view of the road and was spotted in the dark,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “It appeared that no efforts were made to recover any part of the elk.”
“Members of the Dingle community have been dealing with elk issues all winter, and have completely complied with the depredation hunts happening in the area,” said conservation officer Raliegh Scott. “They have put a lot of meat in the freezer from these hunts, while reducing conflicts between elk and ag producers. To see someone now illegally shoot and leave an elk to waste is really frustrating.”
Because the elk was found shortly after it died, Fish and Game was able to salvage the meat and donate it to a family in need.
People with information on the crime are urged to call Scott at 208-270-9923, Bear Lake County dispatch at 208-945-2111 or Citizens Against Poaching at 800-632-5999.