A reward is being offered for information regarding the recent poaching of two doe mule deer shot and left to waste south of Salmon.
The deer were found next to a remote forest road near Elk Bend on Friday, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “No meat was removed from either carcass.”
Fish and Game hopes to find an eyewitness or others who have knowledge of the poaching.
“Someone knows about this and we’d like to visit with them,” said Fish and Game conservation officer Chad Wippermann. “When this occurred, there was no open deer hunt of any type in the area.”
Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information and callers can remain anonymous. Call 1-800-632-5999. Wippermann can be contacted at 208-768-7094.