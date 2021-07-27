A reward is being offered for information about a cow elk shot and left to waste in the Island Park area late last week.
Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers responded to the report July 24 of a dead cow elk near Sheridan Creek off the Yale-Kilgore Road northwest of Island Park Reservoir.
“The shooting is believed to have occurred on the evening of July 23,” Fish and Game said in a news release.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the Fish and Game office at 208-525-7290, the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or report online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers may remain anonymous.
A reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.