Idaho Fish and Game is offering a reward for information regarding a mule deer buck that was poached and left to waste west of Shelley about a week ago.
The buck was found shot on private property on the edge of Hell’s Half Acre in game management Unit 63 sometime between the evening of Jan. 27 and the evening of Jan. 29.
“The head of the deer was removed along with its back straps,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “The rest of the carcass was left to waste.”
People can contact conservation officer Tim Klucken at 208-390-0626 or contact Citizens Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999.
A reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.