A reward is being offered for information on the shooting of an adult female mountain lion found in the Swan Valley area last week.
Idaho Fish and Game reported that on June 25 a “member of the public spotted the lion as it struggled to cross the road” and called Fish and Game. The lion was found on the Snake River Road near Deer Creek a few miles northwest of Palisades Dam.
“The lion was quickly dispatched and further inspection of the animal revealed multiple gunshot wounds that appeared to have been inflicted several days prior,” Fish and Game said in a news release.
"There is currently no open season on mountain lions in that area," said James Brower, of the Upper Snake River Region. "We hope to find out more, but it's going to take a call from somebody who knows something."
Authorities request anyone with information on the crime to call the Upper Snake Regional office at 208-525-7290 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. A reward is offered for tips leading to a citation.