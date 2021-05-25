Citizens Against Poaching is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after several access sites along the Teton River were vandalized earlier this month.
Rainey Bridge, Teton Creek and Fox Creek West had restrooms, parking signs and kiosks tagged with “graffiti containing crude images and language,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “Local volunteers from the surrounding community quickly came together to begin cleaning up the mess.”
The vandalism was believed to have occurred around 1 a.m. on Mother’s Day.
The Citizens Against Poaching hotline is 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous. People can also contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at 208-354-2323 or the Upper Snake Fish and Game Office at 208-525-7290.