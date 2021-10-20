A Rexburg-based company is advancing to a nationally televised entrepreneurship competition to showcase its motorized tie-down straps meant to curb accidents and theft.
Cargo Made-EZ won $25,000 for winning Boise Entrepreneur Week's Two Minute Drill pitch competition recently, organizers announced in a news release. The company was then invited to participate in "2 Minute Drill," a business pitch show on Amazon Prime Video and Bloomberg Television Network.
“In today’s economy, the supply chain is king. Our judges were impressed by Cargo Made-EZ’s potential to disrupt the $500 million logistics industry,” Tiam Rastegar, co-chair of Boise Entrepreneur Week and Trailhead executive director, said in a news release.
Company founder Adam Stock, a Brigham Young University-Idaho student studying mechanical engineering, said he is proud to come from a family of truck drivers. He said his product is geared toward reducing transportation problems that result in accidents, product damage, liability costs and deaths. His grandfather died in a so-called logistics accident, he said.
"My family knows first-hand the importance of safety in the logistics industry," he said, pointing his finger toward the camera during his pitch for Boise Entrepreneur Week. "And that's why we at Cargo Made-EZ design and manufacture motorized tie-down straps that are integrated into truck beds and trailers."
Boise Entrepreneur Week has provided more than $306,000 to entrepreneurs, including in prize money this year. Corporate sponsors included Albertsons, Alturas Capital, Dan Berger, Idaho STEM Action Center, Scoggin Capital Investment, Trailhead, Vynyl and Zions Bank. The event is part of Trailhead.
The Rexburg company will compete 2 Minute Drill's season three finals, which will air in January. The show's winner will earn $50,000.
