REXBURG — Bob Jones of Rexburg was recently recognized for his military service in his home state of Oregon. While on vacation in Lincoln City on the coast, he was awarded Oregon’s Veteran’s Medal of Honor.
The citation read in part … “With heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for all you have done to preserve freedom and liberty in the world, we, the citizens and members of the community in the great state of Oregon, honor your service and sacrifices to God and Country. Your actions epitomize patriotic duty with honor in the highest tradition.“
Bob was born and raised in Oregon. He attended high school in La Grande and college at Oregon State University in Corvallis. After graduation from OSU, Bob worked and entered the USAF in Salem. During his 20 years of active-duty military service, he maintained his home of record in Oregon. He frequently refers to himself as just “A poor country boy from Oregon.”
During his 20 years in the USAF, Bob spent a total of four years in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War, a year in Korea, assignments with the Presidential Wing at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland and three years at the Pentagon. He was awarded 24 medals and military decorations, including the Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, the Korean Defense Medal and the Bronze Star.
Bob and his wife, Carmelita, have made Rexburg their home for the past 22 years. What a wonderful blessing it has been to be a part of the community during this time.