A group plans to hold a “Rexburg Mask Protest" at 5 p.m. on Thursday in front of Rexburg City Hall.
“Bring your flag,” writes the group in a press release.
The protest is being held before a 6 p.m. combined Rexburg City Council and Rexburg Planning and Zoning meeting. During the meeting, Mayor Jerry Merrill plans to discuss enforcing masks for residents while they are both inside and outside in public places.
Thursday’s agenda lists the following item for City Council Consideration to be presented by Merrill.
“Public Health Emergency Mask Order No 2020-01 – Order to mandate that when in any indoor or outdoor public place, completely cover their nose and mouth with a cloth or similar face covering, when members of the public are physically present for otherwise unprotected social interaction with certain exemptions,” it said.
The suggestion comes on the heels of the Walmart Corporation announcing that it will require both customers and its workers to wear masks while shopping.