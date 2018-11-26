REXBURG — After 44 years on the force, Capt. Randy Lewis is retiring from the Rexburg Police Department.
His last day at the department will be Dec. 3.
“I could stay here longer and it wouldn’t bother me, it’s an enjoyable job,” Lewis said.
Mayor Jerry Merrill said Lewis has been an integral part of Rexburg’s police culture and was always fun to work with.
The city is holding an open house from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 25 North 1st East, to honor Lewis’ service to the city and its citizens.
In retirement, Lewis said he wants to spend time with his family and enjoy some of his favorite hobbies. He said he loves traveling, camping, riding his motorcycle and restoring old cars, including some World War II jeeps.
Lewis’ law enforcement career started after he was drafted into the military.
“I was just your local Rexburg, Idaho, kid that egged the draft chairman’s service station one night and it just happened to be during the draft period of Vietnam,” Captain Lewis said. “We got caught and within a week, I was on my way to Boise for a military physical and not long after that, I was shipped to Fort Lewis, Washington.”
While in the military, Lewis was a police officer.
“I loved it,” he said.
After leaving the military, Lewis worked for his parents on the family farm while also completing Idaho State University’s law enforcement training program. Once he completed the program, he was hired at the Rexburg Police Department.
His first day on the job was memorable.
“It was embarrassing, humiliating and I remember it to this day,” Lewis said. “You know they had a reserve officer named Keith Archibald, his brother was working here, Lynn, at the time. But Keith was a reserve officer working that very first day I come on. So they put me in the car with him and within 15 minutes, I was nauseated. He had to pull over, round the corner and I think I was just so nerved up, I don’t know. I’ve never done it before but that was my first day!”
His time with the department is laced with fond memories of helping the community and its children. Lewis said the police department has several programs including one that helps kids with special needs and another called Shop With A Cop, where officers take children in need Christmas shopping.
Lewis said the programs help break down barriers with children and brighten everyone’s day.
“In fact, I just got an email from an individual that said “Hey, congratulations, you took me through Shop With a Cop when I was seven years old,’” Lewis said. “And that’s what we all do. We try to have an impact with these kids.”
Despite the small-town environment, Rexburg has seen serious crimes. However, Lewis said the good in the community outweighs the bad and that Rexburg officers work hard to keep it safe.
“It’s not a nine-to-five job; it’s 24-hours,” Lewis said. “We get calls all hours of the night, and you go home and you get those memories that you can’t block out.”
Over the years, Lewis has seen many events occur in Rexburg including the Teton Dam Flood.
Lewis said that he was working during the flood. While his belongings were being washed away, he helped others save what they had left. And it was the same for many other officers at the time.
“I ended up with a pair of Levis that I was wearing, my gun belt, a T-shirt and some tennis shoes and that’s all I had,” Captain Lewis said. “... And we had to go out and alert the people…. A lot of us lost everything.”
Lewis said the chief and the officers at the time did a good job helping clean things up and helping the community recover.
Lewis said he hopes to have left the department with a message of compassion: That they continue to treat the people of Rexburg with kindness and understanding.
Lewis said that he has enjoyed his 44 years with the department and that if he had it all to do over, “I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”