The city of Rexburg has received $15,000 through the Idaho National Laboratory’s 2022 Economic Development Grant Program.
The money will support local efforts to create a maker space where eastern Idaho entrepreneurs can prototype their products and inventions, according to a press release.
Battelle Energy Alliance, which manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy, also awarded $20,000 to the Idaho Women’s Business Center as part of the Economic Development Grant Program.
The Idaho Women’s Center, which opened an office in Idaho Falls in 2020, will use the funding to “continue its efforts to support women, including those in underserved and rural communities, as they start and grow successful enterprises.”
The organization offers “affordable, comprehensive courses on starting and growing your business while encouraging collaboration with other entrepreneurs,” according to its website.
“These grants are an opportunity for us to affirm our commitment to Idaho’s economic growth and prosperity,” INL Senior Advisor Marsha McDaniel said. “We are thrilled that we can support these diverse and exciting projects.”
Other 2022 grant recipients include the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce, which was awarded $10,000 to help provide “access to services in many areas for veterans, including education, housing, entrepreneurship, workforce management, family and wellness.”
“The INL funding will allow us to more fully develop our navigation services for veterans, military in transition, and their families, increasing our overall capacity,” Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mindi Andersen said.
Boise State University’s Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity was awarded $25,000 to “provide cutting-edge training to rural communities across the state to sharpen the skills of those working on the front lines of cybersecurity.”
Through these collaborations, INL said it hopes to support aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly from underserved areas, and to help foster rural innovation.
“INL values our many partnerships across the state,” McDaniel said, “and we look forward to working with these and other partners throughout the year.”